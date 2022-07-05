Whoa, Doug And Chesca Kramer Actually Gave Kendra A *Rolex* On Her 13th Birthday

Kendra Kramer just turned 13 years old, and her parents, Doug and Chesca Kramer, had an extra special present for her.

In a vlog uploaded on July 2, the Kramers give us a glimpse of the moment during Kendra's birthday dinner when they start giving her gifts.

Doug gave a touching message to Kendra before giving her a promise ring that she received when she was seven years old. He then proceeded to reveal their 13th birthday gift: a Rolex watch! Wow.

"I think the most important thing is what Mommy and I and your siblings have shown you is how quality and quantity of time is so important," Doug said. "So as a symbol of time, this is a little reminder of how precious you are and how precious time is, okay? Your very first special watch."

Chesca joked to Kendra, "Ano ka ba! Pumayag ako kasi I’m gonna wear that too, ‘no." LOL. Cute!

Continue reading below ↓

Here's a look at Kendra wearing her Rolex watch, as seen in her IG snaps.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Happy birthday, Kendra!

MORE ON KENDRA KRAMER:

Chesca Garcia On Daughter Kendra Kramer Joining Beauty Pageants: ‘It’s not a priority’

Netizens Think Kendra Kramer Is Channeling Catriona Gray In This Photoshoot

Chesca And Doug Kramer Share That Daughter Kendra Doesn’t Get Her Validation From Social Media