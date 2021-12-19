Drew Arellano's Kids Primo And Alana Copying His Moves Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Drew Arellano just shared a super cute video of his kids copying his moves and following him around the house.

The host's IG post features two clips: one featuring Primo, his firstborn with Iya Villania, another of their youngest, Alana, aka Duday.

The first video shows Primo as a toddler back in 2016, following his dad, who had his hands behind his back. In the second video, one-year-old Baby Alana does exactly the same thing, which is so adorable. They even walked in the exact same path!

"Who copied Papa best?" Drew wrote in his post.

This isn't the first time that Drew's posted cute photos or clips of his kids. Once, he even shared a photo of Alana falling asleep while on the toilet! Aww. He's even filmed her drifting off to sleep, "sandal tulog" style. LOL.

The Arellanos are currently having their family house built, somewhere in Rizal. They held a groundbreaking ceremony for their future home in early December.