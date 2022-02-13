Elisse Joson Highlights The Many Milestones Of Baby Felize As She Turns 10 Months Old

Elisse Joson is one proud mama as she highlighted the many milestones of Baby Felize as she turned 10 months old on February 13.

On Instagram, the former Pinoy Big Brother housemate posted a series of super cute family photos with partner McCoy De Leon. Expressing her love for Felize, Elisse started her post by writing, "Happy 10th month, Felize. We love you so much!"

The Kapamilya actress shared how much Felize has grown through the months. "By now you know how to make pa-cute, you like eating real food like rice with sabaw and gulay, you like smoothies and drink from your little tumbler, you know how to say no (OMG), you enjoy staying and playing in your crib, and you know how to bless."

"I'm so happy you're discovering all sorts of things but sad at the same time because it's all happening so fast. Tama nga sila," Elisse added.

Elisse and McCoy first introduced Felize in late October. Talking about why the couple chose to wait before announcing the news of their baby, McCoy said that he was never ready to introduce Felize to the world out of concern for being scrutinized online. In a later interview, McCoy said that he is focusing his attention on working hard to provide for his family. He said, "Matinding responsibility yan on my part kaya kailangan kong mas maging masipag."