Elisse Joson Says She And McCoy De Leon Aren't In A Rush To Get Married

Elisse Joson recently responded to questions about when she and McCoy De Leon are planning to get married.

Speaking to ABS-CBN showbiz reporter MJ Felipe, Elisse said she believes things such as wedding plans shouldn't be rushed, sharing that she and McCoy are still busy preparing for their daughter Felize's baptism. The former Pinoy Big Brother housemates first announced the news that they're already parents in November 2021.

"Hindi natin dapat minamadali ang mga bagay-bagay," she responded. "Baptism ni Felize, inaayos pa lang ngayon because of the pandemic and the situation."

"We're gonna get there and alam naman namin na we're for each other already," she added.

This isn't the first time that Elisse and McCoy have addressed questions about when they plan to get married. In a December 2021 interview, McCoy shared that while he and Elisse actually frequently talk about the matter, they also realize the value of saving up and being practical, especially since they became parents to Felize amid the pandemic.

"Lagi naming pinag-uusapan ni Elisse 'yan, pero lagi naming binabanggit sa sarili namin na dapat maging praktikal lang kami. Siyempre, di rin biro ang manganak lalo na ngayon pandemya, kailangang mag-ipon."

“Yung kasal, Kuya Leo, siguro soon, wala namang problema do’n. Darating din naman tayo do’n. Kailangan lang siguro talaga naming paghandaan 'yon."

