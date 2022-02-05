Ellen Adarna Had The Best Response To A Comment On Why She Wears The Same Bikini

Ellen Adarna has been posting some beach pics with Derek Ramsay as the two celebs celebrated their first anniversary as a couple.

In one of those photos, Ellen shared a snap with Derek who showed his upper body strength as he carried Ellen sideways over his shoulders.

One netizen commented, "Miss Ellen, do you have another bikini? [Why are] you always wearing the same?"

"I have five dark colors and four light colors of the same style, by the way," Ellen responded. "My son has a habit of grabbing boobies out of nowhere so I make sure and secure them that they don't just pop out easily especially when I'm around my super physically active family."

The actress continued, "As much as I'd want to be a hubadera and wear all kinds of bikini tops, unfortunately, not all bikini top cuts and styles look good on me anymore because of my sagging breasts due to breastfeeding."

She added, "So… Sorry if my paulit-ulit is bothering you but I have to dress practically and accordingly."

It's not the first time that Ellen responded to negative comments on social media. In late November 2021, the actress took the time to reply to a netizen who criticized her about her boobs. Ellen cited motherhood and breastfeeding and she even advised the netizen to "enjoy yours [because] it won't be as perky as your profile pic forever."