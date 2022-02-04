Aww, Ellen Adarna And Derek Ramsay Celebrate Their First Anniversary As A Couple

It's been a year since Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay first confirmed their relationship and the couple went on a beach trip to celebrate their anniversary.

On February 3, Ellen wrote, "Then (same day last year) and now. If you didn't marry me in a heartbeat, today would be our first anniversary together (boyfriend-girlfriend)... But gigil na gigil ka. Happy anniversary, ex-boyfriend, I love you."

Meanwhile, Derek posted, "Happy first year my love as your boyfriend. Looking forward to our first year as your husband. I love you."

In a later post, the actor wrote, "Happy anniversary to the love of my life."

The couple's whirlwind romance started in January last year after a set of Instagram Stories circulated online that showed the two celebrities getting cozy at a dinner party hosted by Derek. A few weeks later, they were spotted vacationing together in Batangas, followed by a road trip with Ellen's son, Elias in February. In late March, Derek proposed to Ellen. The couple tied the knot in November.

In an interview in April 2021, Ellen said that she was already happy even before she met Derek. She said, "I was content and happy without him [Derek]. I didn't have that desperate vibe of trying to look for love, looking for a guy to complete me. I was already complete. And then when Derek came, he just made it better, more beautiful."