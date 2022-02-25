Ellen Adarna And Derek Ramsay Head To Africa For Their Honeymoon

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are currently in Tanzania for their honeymoon!

Ahead of their honeymoon, Derek shared his excitement as he wrote, "We going on our honeymoon, baby!"

On Instagram, Ellen shared a photo as they left Manila for the long flight to Africa with son Elias in tow.

Continue reading below ↓

Derek and Ellen posted a snap of one of their stopovers as the newlyweds waited for a private jet to transport them to their destination. Derek wrote, "Almost there, guys!" In the comments section, Ellen wrote, "Day one pa lang, dami nang semplang!"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Ellen's next update was a photo with Derek and Elias as she reported that they've safely arrived at their accommodations. Ellen joked, "24 hours nang walang ligo."



According to Ellen's tagged location, the couple is staying at Elewana The Manor at Ngorongoro located in northwest Tanzania which boasts of cottages and a safari lodge. It is adjacent to the Ngorongoro conservation area that features a 1,500-acre Arabica coffee estate.

Continue reading below ↓

Derek also shared a quick Instagram Story as he gave a tour of their two-story cottage for the next couple of days and it's super luxe!

Ellen and Derek tied the knot in November in a gorgeous villa in Bataan. Revealing their honeymoon plans in an interview in December, Derek said, "Gusto namin ma-experience ni Elias yung na-experience namin. Pinag-isipan namin ni Ellen ito, e, na kung nandoon na kami, tapos yung mga makikita namin, iwi-wish siyempre na makita ni Elias 'yon."