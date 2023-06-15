Ellen Adarna Quits Smoking After *17 Years* To Prepare For Pregnancy

It seems like Ellen Adarna is *focused* on taking better care of herself this year! In 2022, she made headlines with her decision to take a break from showbiz as she plans to have a baby with her husband Derek Ramsay next year.

“Next year na ako mabuntis […] One last na lang, and hopefully it’s a girl,” she said.

Just recently, the celebrity mom shared that she has decided to quit smoking after 17 years to prepare her body for pregnancy.

“Goodbye, my friend. 17 years of smoking. I’m gonna break up with you now. I’m heartbroken,” she said on her Instagram story.

“I’m not pregnant. I’m preparing my body to get pregnant.”

Instagram/ramsayderek07

According to the actress, quitting has its share of challenges.

“It’s been more than 12 hours but less than 24 hours since I stopped vaping,” she says. “I don’t get styes but it’s here, I think that it’s because of the emotional stress that I went through from the detachment from the vape.”

With her commitment and dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, however, Ellen will surely come out of this stronger.

We're cheering you on, Ellen!