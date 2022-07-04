ENHYPEN Makes *Intense* Comeback With 'Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)'

ENHYPEN just dropped their newest music video and it's *intense*.

On July 4, the seven-member boy group made a comeback with their third mini album Manifesto: Day 1 along with the MV for its lead single "Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)."

In a press conference held the same day, the members talked about the ~powerful~ message they want to convey in their six-track album. Sunghoon said, "This is literally our manifesto. This is a declaration of what we’re going to do. We want our music and performance to convey messages that our peers can relate to and announce our generation’s thoughts proudly to the world."

"Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)", which is produced and co-written by HYBE Corporation chairman Bang Si Hyuk, features a Chicago-style hip hop subgenre called drill music—a genre that *might* be unfamiliar to most K-pop fans.

ENHYPEN member Jay shared his first impressions of their title track, saying, "I was amazed by it because I was new to the genre. I tried to get familiar with the song and as a result, it turned out that it blends well with ENHYPEN’s musical style."

ENHYPEN is a K-pop boy group formed through the idol survival competition show I-Land. They officially debuted in 2020 with the release of their first mini album Border: Day One.