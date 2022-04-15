So Cute! ENHYPEN's Sunghoon Teaches William And Bentley Hammington Figure Skating

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon and formerThe Return Of Superman kids William and Bentley Hammington just had the *cutest* interaction!

Sunghoon made an appearance as a figure skating coach in the recent episode of The WillBen Show. ICYDK, Sunghoon had a successful figure skating career before becoming a K-pop idol.

Wearing the skates he used as a pro Junior League figure skater, the ENHYPEN member taught the Hammington brothers a few tricks, including some jumps and spins. The trio also played a children's game on ice along with the boys' father Sam Hammington.

Sunghoon shared how ~special~ figure skating is to him, saying, "It's like an old friend. It's a friend I've known for a long time though I have not been to ice skating rinks much these days."

Sam praised Sunghoon's coaching skills and thanked the skater-turned-idol for appearing on the show: "You were a very good teacher. They were new to this but you explained it to them very well."

"Thanks to Sunghoon from Enhypen for joining us on The WillBen Show today. It was a load of fun," Sam added in a separate Instagram post.

Watch their adorable video here: