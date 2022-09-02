OMG, Eric Nam Is Coming To Manila In November For His 'There And Back Again' Tour

Good news, Nam Nation!

On August 24, South Korean singer-songwriter Eric Nam announced the dates and cities of the Asian leg of his There And Back Again world tour.

"Asia, I’m coming for you! Finally going on an Asian tour! See you all soon," Eric wrote in an Instagram post.

The Philippines will be his first stop in Asia. The concert is set to be held at SM Aura Premier's Samsung Hall on November 10, Thursday.

Tickets will be available starting September 8, Thursday, via SM Tickets outlets and smtickets.com.

ICYDK, Eric first met his Filipino fans in 2020 when he visited Manila for his Before We Begin world tour, in support of his first English album of the same name.

On January 7, 2022, he released his second English album There And Back Again along with the title track "Lost On Me" and previously released singles "I Don't Know You Anymore" and "Any Other Way."

He kicked off his world tour soon after with a packed 54-date North America tour and Europe tour.

Eric Nam made his debut as a soloist in 2013 with the mini album Cloud 9. He is set to make his acting debut in the psychological thriller film Transplant co-produced by Hollywood actor Forest Whitaker.