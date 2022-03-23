Erich Gonzales Marries Businessman Mateo Lorenzo In An Intimate Church Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Erich Gonzales, who reportedly married businessman Mateo Lorenzo in an intimate wedding ceremony earlier today, March 23, 2022.

A now-deleted snapshot of the newlyweds sitting on the altar was posted by one of the groom’s relatives, Andres de Leon Lorenzo, on his Instagram stories. The ceremony took place at St. James the Great Parish in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, where photos of their marriage banns were posted in February.

Erich and Mateo have kept their relationship *low-key* despite rumors of them dating each other since 2017. In 2018, the actress described her status as “single but not available,” confirming that she’s dating a non-showbiz suitor.

Rarely speaking about her romance with Mateo in the previous years, Erich recently opened up about him in her vlog.

