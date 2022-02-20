Is Erich Gonzales Getting Married In March?

Is Erich Gonzales tying the knot soon?

Netizens believe she's set to wed her non-showbiz boyfriend Mateo Lorenzo in March 2022 after photos of their marriage banns on a church's bulletin board make the rounds online. ICYDK,

According to the viral photos, the couple is set to get married at the Saint James the Great Parish in Alabang on March 23, 2022.





Erich has not yet reacted to the news.

In 2017, Erich told Kris Aquino that a suitor had visited her while on the set of the movie Siargao. The said suitor apparently flew to the island to see her.

In 2018, Erich described her relationship status as "single but not available," confirming that she is dating someone outside of showbiz. She and Mateo were later on spotted in Japan together. Mateo is reportedly the son of the chairman and president of a popular restaurant group.

Erich has for the most part kept their relationship low-key, but she has recently spoken about him in her vlogs.

