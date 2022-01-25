Kris Aquino Denies She's In Critical Condition: 'Buhay at lalaban pa'

Kris Aquino is addressing speculations about her health.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, the TV host-actress called out *trolls* for spreading rumors that she's in the ICU and in critical condition.

"None of that is true. Ayaw akong tigilan ng fake news and parang sobrang excited 'yung mga trolls na within one year, both Noy and I would pass away."

She added, "Sorry to disappoint pero buhay at ilalaban pa na mapahaba ang oras ko because kuya Josh and Bimb still need me."

ICYDK, Kris is battling an autoimmune condition which caused her dramatic weight loss.

In the same post, she thanked her "real" friends for contacting her during this challenging time in her life: "To all my real friends who have gone out of their way to reach out, send me food, fruits, flowers, balloons, and just so much na nahihiya na ako, because they want to make me feel their love and affection, you have my lifelong loyalty and gratitude."

The Queen of All Media recently revealed she had no plans of reconciling with ex-fiancé Mel Sarmiento after he broke up with her when she was at her "lowest." Screenshots of their conversation revealed he didn't want to put Kris at risk of contracting COVID-19 because of his bubble fatigue.

