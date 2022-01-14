Yikes! Andrea Brillantes And Francine Diaz Are Allegedly *Feuding* Over Seth Fedelin

If you’ve been paying attention to trending celeb topics today, then you must have stumbled upon the rumored ~*love triangle*~ happening among Gen Z stars Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and Francine Diaz.

The whole thing started when a certain netizen posted a photo on Facebook, which shows Seth with Francine and her family while supposedly celebrating New Year’s Eve together.

“Walang delete-an ng post, Francine! Charooot,” the user said, tagging an unverified Facebook page of the 17-year-old actress.

Francine did not react when the photo started blowing up on social media. However, things flared up when Andrea shared a *heartbreak song* on her Instagram. The song was “Pano” by Zach Tabudlo, which music video starred #SethDrea, btw!

ICYDK, Seth and Andrea, apart from being a love team, are also rumored to be dating IRL. In fact, in an interview with Boy Abunda last year, she admitted that the two of them are "committed" to each other.

Fueling the fire even more, the teen star took to her TikTok account to post a video of herself looking teary-eyed, having just woken up. She lip-synced “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez.

Part of the lyrics of the aforementioned song reads:

“I gave my all and they all know it

You turned me down and now it's showing

In two months, you replaced us

Like it was easy”

The Kadenang Ginto star also allegedly blocked Francine on Instagram. The two, who are known to be friends, no longer appear on each other’s followers list.

PSA: Once you block a user on the app, you won’t be tagged in their posts anymore! It's another shred of ~evidence~ that fans have been pointing out, as seen on one of Francine’s photos, which previously had Andrea’s profile on it.

Despite her cryptic posts, Andrea didn’t address the issue directly. She, however, implied that she’s aware of it through her other Insta stories. To those waiting for some ‘tea’, she urged them to watch her vlogs instead!

She also promoted her show with Seth, which is set to air its final episode tomorrow.

Meanwhile, as of writing, Francine and Seth have kept mum about the issue.

