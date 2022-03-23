Heads Up, EXO Will Hold A 10th Anniversary Fan Meeting

EXO will be celebrating their 10th anniversary with none other than their fans!

To mark the special occasion, the popular boy group will be holding a meet-and-greet with Korean EXO-Ls on April 9, 7:00 p.m. (KST), at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul.

Global fans could also join in on the fun as the fan meeting will be streamed via SM Entertainment's online live concert streaming service Beyond Live.

For Filipino EXO-Ls interested in joining the livestream, tickets will be available through the Beyond Live website and the SM Town & Store homepage from March 24, 3:00 p.m. (KST).

According to a report by Dispatch, members Suho, Xiumin, D.O., Kai, and Sehun are expected to attend the event. The fan meet will include special performances, games, and conversations with fans.

ICYDK, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, and Chen are currently enlisted in the military and will not be present during the meet-and-greet. As of writing, there is still no official announcement if China-based member Lay will join the rest of the members.

EXO debuted in 2012 with "Mama." Some of their most iconic songs include "Wolf", "Growl", and "Love Shot." Their latest music release as a group was the 2021 special album Don't Fight The Feeling.