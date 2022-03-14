OMG, EXO's Suho To Make Solo Comeback After Recent Military Discharge

Our leader is back! EXO's Suho is gearing up for a solo comeback this April.

Suho dropped the teaser images for his second mini album Grey Suit on March 14, Monday. This marks Suho's first solo comeback since releasing his debut album Self Portrait.

Suho completed his mandatory military enlistment in February. The idol penned a sweet letter to fans following his return, which read, "First, I want to say before anything else that I missed EXO-L the most. While I spent some time away from all of you during my service, thanks to you, it was a meaningful time that allowed me to think even more of EXO-L. For one year and nine months, I missed all of you and the EXO members so much that I even once dreamed that we held a concert. I guess I really wanted to jump forward in time and meet you on stage as quickly as possible."

While EXO's comeback might not happen any time soon, Suho revealed his solo comeback plans to thank fans for waiting for him: "Starting from this moment right now, I’m preparing a gift for our EXO-L. I hope that it will be a gift that makes you feel it was worth it to wait for me. Since we haven’t been able to see each other for a long time, let’s promise to see each other even more often from now on!"