Heads Up, Music Enthusiasts: Fête de la Musique 2023 Is Back This Weekend

Organizing a music and art fest with multiple stages across the country is no mean feat, but Fête de la Musique has successfully done it again and again.

Entitled MerSea– a play on French words for ‘sea’ (mer) and ‘thank you’ (merci)– the 2023 edition of #FetePH aims to both express its gratitude for 29 years of Franco-Filipino cultural relations and to contribute to furthering ocean conservation efforts.

“More than just merry-making, we also seek to use our collective voice as Fête de la Musique PH as a platform for causes close to our heart,” says Giselle Tomimbang, President of B-Side Productions, co-producer of Fête de la Musique.

Ahead of its launch this weekend, here’s everything you need to know so far about this year's festivities:

NFT Art Drop fundraiser for Ocean Conservation

This year, Fête de la Musique PH has partnered with ScarletBox.io, the first blue-chip NFT launch pad for a fundraising campaign for our Philippine seas. The collaboration features 1,000 NFT art pieces by 10 renowned photographers based across the archipelago from La Union to Palawan to Siargao. Namely these visual storytellers are Chino Neri, Mike Eijansantos, Lancer Salva, among others.

Each piece is priced at P3,000. While buyers can choose the photographer, the NFT pieces by each will be sold at random; this means that the buyers will only know which piece they receive once their purchase is complete, which makes for an exciting surprise. Sale starts on June 19 at www.scarletbox.io and part of the proceeds will support the ocean conservation efforts of LAMAVE (Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines).

In addition to owning exclusive digital collectibles, NFT holders shall receive a raffle entry for each purchase, for a chance to win prizes such as round-trip AirSwift tickets to their destination of choice and a two-night stay at Bahay Artisano, a two-bedroom residence villa located in the heart of the Kalye Artisano neighborhood in Lio Eco-Estate, El Nido, Palawan. For those who prefer physical pieces, NFT holders shall also have the option to buy an archival print of their purchased artwork.

#FetePH2023 Fete-stivities

As proven over the years, #MerSeaFetePH will showcase some of the country’s finest acts in the local music scene with a series of live celebrations nationwide.

The Main Stage for Fête de la Musique 2023 will be in Greenbelt, Makati on June 23 with performances by Blaster & the Celestial Klownz, Lola Amour, She’s Only Sixteen, Cheats, Ena Mori, and Uncle Bob’s Funky Seven Club. Jazz act Rémi Panossian Trio will also be performing on June 21 at the Long Bar at Raffles Makati, preceded by Happy Hour from 5-7PM, and on June 22 at the Alliance Française de Manille.

Fête de la Musique PH and DOT

As part of Fête de la Musique’s long-standing partnership with the Department of Tourism, this year’s festivities will continue its #FeteFromMyIsland theme from its virtual edition in 2021. Joining forces once again with various organizations across the islands, #MerSeaFetePH’s Destination Stages will be in Albay, Baguio, Baler, Cebu, El Nido, Laguna, Pampanga, Palawan, Siargao, Tagaytay, and Zambales. with all these destinations celebrating on June 24.

As in years past, this 2023 edition of the most popular free music event in the Philippines will also feature 31 independently produced pocket stages in Metro Manila to simultaneously present a wide range of musical genres and vibes on June 17. The participating venues include H&J Sports Bar & Restaurant, A’toda Madre, Mang Rudy’s Tuna Grill And Papaitan, Social House, saGuijo Cafe, Alamat Filipino Cuisine, Boogie MNL, Enzo’s View Bar at Jade Hotel and Suites Makati, Nokal, Kampai, The Spirits Library, Bourbon New Orleans PH, The Apartment, Sarisari Cocktails, Apotheka, Ugly Duck, Justin Alonte Studio, White Banana, Bagnet 8065, Kuya Boby’s Restobar, Seltsam, Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge, La Colina, Coyote Ribs & BBQ, Dear Adam Sweet Lucy, Kosumosu PH, Commune, Balcony Music House, Futur:st and Keepers Poblacion.

Further boosting its 2023 programs and lineup of activities, #FetePH also collaborates with SONIK Philippines with the support of the Institut Français and the French Ministry of Europe & Foreign Affairs. This collaboration will birth the first-ever SONIK SESSIONS FETE: Music Export France, a conference happening on June 16, which seeks to educate both the business and artist sides of our music ecosystem to elevate the entire industry, creating the future of Philippine Music.

#MerSeaFetePH: the 29th edition of Fête de la Musique Philippines is presented to you by the Alliance Française de Manille in partnership with B-Side Productions and the Embassy of France to the Philippines and co-organized by the Department of Tourism.