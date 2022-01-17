Francine Diaz's Manager Denies Seth Fedelin Is Courting Francine Diaz

ICYDK, Gen Z stars Francine Diaz. Andrea Brillantes, and Seth Fedelin are caught up in a *love triangle* rumor after a netizen posted a photo on Facebook showing Seth and Francine supposedly celebrating New Year’s Eve together.
While Seth's on-screen and rumored off-screen partner Andrea posted a series of cryptic posts on social media seemingly in response, Francine decided to be tight-lipped about the issue.
Francine's manager John Ling has broken his silence and responded to speculations that Francine is being courted by Seth.
John recently posted a photo with Francine on Instagram to promote her new vlog with actor Jake Ejercito. A fan commented on the post, saying, "Nanliligaw po ba si Seth kay Chin?"
John replied, "Nope, that's the truth."
In the vlog with Jake, Francine also clarified that she is currently not in a relationship. The actress shared, "Wala po akong boyfriend. I'm a single lady."
Francine, Andrea, and Seth all starred in the 2021 teleserye Huwag Kang Mangamba. Seth and Andrea are set to continue their on-screen romance in the upcoming musical series Lyric and Beat while Francine is gearing up for a new primetime teleserye Bola Bola.