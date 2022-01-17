Sorry, no results were found for
Francine Diaz's Manager Denies Seth Fedelin Is Courting Francine Diaz

He responded to a fan's question on Instagram.
by Bea Devesa | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) INSTAGRAM/JOHNLING75, INSTAGRAM/IMSETHFEDELIN
ICYDK, Gen Z stars Francine Diaz. Andrea Brillantes, and Seth Fedelin are caught up in a *love triangle* rumor after a netizen posted a photo on Facebook showing Seth and Francine supposedly celebrating New Year’s Eve together. 

While Seth's on-screen and rumored off-screen partner Andrea posted a series of cryptic posts on social media seemingly in response, Francine decided to be tight-lipped about the issue.

Francine's manager John Ling has broken his silence and responded to speculations that Francine is being courted by Seth. 

John recently posted a photo with Francine on Instagram to promote her new vlog with actor Jake Ejercito. A fan commented on the post, saying, "Nanliligaw po ba si Seth kay Chin?"

John replied, "Nope, that's the truth."

John Ling:
INSTAGRAM/JOHNLING75
In the vlog with Jake, Francine also clarified that she is currently not in a relationship. The actress shared, "Wala po akong boyfriend. I'm a single lady."

Francine, Andrea, and Seth all starred in the 2021 teleserye Huwag Kang Mangamba. Seth and Andrea are set to continue their on-screen romance in the upcoming musical series Lyric and Beat while Francine is gearing up for a new primetime teleserye Bola Bola.

