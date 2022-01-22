Francine Diaz Is Looking ~*Ethereal*~ In Her Pre-Debut Photos

Francine Diaz is set to celebrate her 18th birthday on January 27! To mark the occasion, the actress shared several snaps from a pre-debut photoshoot shot by Nice Print Photography.

On Instagram on January 21, Francine wrote, "Find me in dreamland, I'll wait…"

Meanwhile, Nice Print Photography shared more shots from Francine's dreamy photoshoot. In an Instagram post, they captioned one of her photos by writing, "Muted colors and soft frames, she makes everything seem ethereal. Look for her when the day breaks; it's a dreamland wherever she is."

Floral stylist to the stars, Gideon Hermosa wrote o Instagram, "Beauty at its most serene. @francinediaz turns 18 soon."

Francine, who is part of ABS-CBN's "Gold Squad," also includes Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri. The teen stars all appeared in the drama series Kadenang Ginto.

In a recent interview, Francine made it clear that she's not yet ready to enter a relationship. The actress said that she's more focused on growing her career and loving herself. Francine also gave a very straightforward answer as to what her 2022 goals are: "more projects, para more money!"