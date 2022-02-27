Francine Diaz Shares Birthday Message To Self: 'Parati mong tandaan kung saan ka naggaling'

Francine Diaz may have officially turned 18 on January 27, but the actress is definitely blossoming into a lovely young lady as the actress celebrated her debut on February 26.

Nice Print Photography shared a series of photos from Francine's grand debut which had a theme of “#franseenindreamland. The event took place at Apogee Events and Lifestyle in Malate, Manila.

Francine looked stunning as she wore two designer ball gowns encrusted in Swarovski crystals designed by Michael Leyva. The actress also wore the most stunning tiara paired with diamond drop earrings from Tessera.

In a birthday message to herself shared on Star Magic's official YouTube channel, Francine said, "Kung meron man akong birthday message para sa sarili ko, sana kung magbago ka man, change for the better and huwag na huwag magbabago or lalaki ang ulo mo."

She continued, "Parati mong tandaan kung saan ka nanggaling and focus on yourself, focus on your craft din and huwag magmamadali sa love kasi doon tayo sa trabaho. Huwag na muna yung love, dadating naman 'yon kung dadating. Ang mahalaga, happy ka."