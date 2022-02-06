Gabbi Garcia Reveals She'll Be Investing In A Business This Year

Gabbi Garcia revealed that she's investing in a business franchise this year!

The Kapuso actress shared how she felt about putting up her own business in a vlog uploaded on February 5 that documented Gabbi's ocular inspection, her dog's second grooming day, and her boyfriend, Khalil Ramos' birthday week.

According to Gabbi, she and her mom checked out a commercial space in Molito, Alabang. She said, "I still can't reveal what business it is, sobrang gustong-gusto ko 'tong itatayo kong business."

Gabbi said that the business she's putting up is a franchise and added, "{I myself use this product and I'm just so excited to be hands-on with it because I am one of their customers talaga. I'm excited to share this with you guys and I'm excited to invest this year. This is all new to me, so wish me luck."

Gabbi also shared her feelings about venturing into a new business. She said, "Aaminin ko, I'm a bit scared, I'm a bit nervous about this whole investing year, but I know that it will be worth it. And you know, sometimes, the pressure is good, it keeps you motivated and parang wala ka sa comfort zone mo. Change is always nice."

Check out Gabbi’s full vlog below: