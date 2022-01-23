Gabbi Garcia Shared The Sweetest Birthday Greeting For Khalil Ramos: 'I appreciate you'

Gabbi Garcia shared a touching message for Khalil Ramos as he marked his 26th birthday.

"Hey you," Gabbi wrote in an IG post, featuring a collection of Khalil's photos. "I appreciate you. Every single part of you. From your eyes, your silly laughter, your extraordinary mind. But most of all, your beautiful heart."

"Thank you for letting me love you," Gabbi added. "You have my heart, forever. Happy Birthday, @khalilramos." Aww.

Khalil had a sweet reply: "I love you sobra."



It looks like the celeb couple is currently enjoying some R&R in a resort in Tanauan, Batangas, with Khalil's family. Gabbi shared an IG Story of herself and Khalil enjoying a golf cart ride within the property.

Gabbi and Khalil, who love the outdoors, recently went on a car camping trip and vlogged about the experience.

It wasn't the first time that they'd gone on a nature trip. In 2019, Gabbi surprised Khalil with a three-hour hike in Rizal, They also enjoy frequent vacations at the beach

Happy birthday, Khalil!