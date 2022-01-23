Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

Gabbi Garcia Shared The Sweetest Birthday Greeting For Khalil Ramos: 'I appreciate you'

'Thank you for letting me love you.'
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 3 hours ago
Gabbi Garcia Shared The Sweetest Greeting For Khalil Ramos On His 26th Birthday: 'I appreciate you'
PHOTO: Instagram/gabbi
Featured

Gabbi Garcia shared a touching message for Khalil Ramos as he marked his 26th birthday.

"Hey you," Gabbi wrote in an IG post, featuring a collection of Khalil's photos. "I appreciate you. Every single part of you. From your eyes, your silly laughter, your extraordinary mind. But most of all, your beautiful heart."

"Thank you for letting me love you," Gabbi added. "You have my heart, forever. Happy Birthday, @khalilramos." Aww.

Continue reading below ↓

Khalil had a sweet reply: "I love you sobra."

undefined
Instagram/gabbi


It looks like the celeb couple is currently enjoying some R&R in a resort in Tanauan, Batangas, with Khalil's family. Gabbi shared an IG Story of herself and Khalil enjoying a golf cart ride within the property.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
undefined
Instagram/gabbi


Gabbi and Khalil, who love the outdoors, recently went on a car camping trip and vlogged about the experience. 

It wasn't the first time that they'd gone on a nature trip. In 2019, Gabbi surprised Khalil with a three-hour hike in Rizal, They also enjoy frequent vacations at the beach 

Continue reading below ↓

Happy birthday, Khalil!

Read more stories about