Gabbi Garcia And Khalil Ramos Just Went On A Super Chill ~*Car Camping*~ Date

Car camping has been popular these days—you can sight-see while social distancing, breathe fresh air, and just enjoy a chill adventure to the great outdoors. Clearly, Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos are big fans, and their latest Front Seat Foodies vlog is proof.

Planning a similar getaway with your beau? Take cues from the celeb couple and follow these simple tips for when you hit the open road!

1. Start early and bring the essentials.

Never underestimate the calming power of a sunrise view. Gabbi and Khalil made sure to wake up early (they left their house at 3 AM!) to give them ample time to prepare and set up their camp. Since they’re just in there for the day, they stuck with the basics: an awning tent, tables, chairs, and some cooking equipment. Indeed, the early bird catches the worm: just look at the spectacular view they witnessed at Tanay, Rizal!

2. Pack up fuss-free food.

Staying true to their channel’s mantra, the duo didn’t forget the most important order of business: food, of course! Gabbi and Khalil kept things clever by sticking to dishes prepped ahead of time. Their choice of a camping meal? Instant ramen mixed with pre-cooked garnishes and Japanese sandwiches! Tasty and certainly hassle-free.

3. Sit back and relax.

Given their hectic schedules, going car camping is a much needed R&R for the lovebirds. Indulging on a cup of coffee and pandesal, Gabbi shares: “Ang sarap eh. Feeling mo ang layu-layo mo sa city, but in reality, it’s only two hours away!”

Khalil echoed this. “Being away from the chaos of the city every day, setting up, preparing our food, preparing coffee, enjoying the peace—it’s such a relaxing experience. A must-try. If you have the resources, go, try niyo,” he tells their YouTube viewers.

BRB, guys. Packing up!

You can watch the whole vlog here:

CAR CAMPING IN TANAY, RIZAL! DIY Food Trip! | Front-Seat Foodies | Gabbi Garcia & Khalil Ramos

