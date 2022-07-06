Gabbi Garcia Is Currently *Vacationing* With Khalil Ramos In Bohol And Their Photos Look So Fun

Summer might be over, but we could all use a vacation now and then. Even celebrities are turning into the wonders of travel for their well-deserved R&R! Case in point: Gabbi Garcia is currently spending her time off at Bohol with her beau Khalil Ramos, and their photos are seriously making us so jealz!

If you’re unable to hop on a plane soon and jet over to a gorgeous destination yourself, fret not! You can live life vicariously through the couple’s Instagram updates. Below, check out the sights from their relaxing vacay so far:

Photos from Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos’ Bohol trip:

1. Traveling with your S.O.’s parents? That’s not a problem for Khalil, who jet-setted with Gabbi’s mom and dad! Below, a testament to how ~well~ they get along as they posed together at the famous Bilar Man-Made Forest.

2. The Kapuso actress has been rocking swimsuit OOTDs during the trip too, flaunting her tanned and toned figure!

3. Spotted in a two-piece zebra print swimsuit, Gabbi looks poised and relaxed at the beach with a fruit shake in hand! So chill!

We can’t wait to see more fun snaps, lovebirds! BRB, booking our next vacay.

