Geneva Cruz Educates Netizen To Support Women Instead Of Bashing Them

We've been witness to many celeb clapbacks in the past, and we love it, even more, when celebs use their influence to encourage others to show kindness and respect.

Most recently, Geneva Cruz was criticized by a basher for "trying hard." The singer and actress took to Facebook to share a screenshot of the comment and her response.

Continue reading below ↓

Geneva responded, "I'm not sure if I should block you because you're the one who's trying too hard to shame me when all I did was dance when you're the one wearing sunnies indoors, so I don't know."

"It's your kind who should learn how to support your fellow women instead of talking ill about them," Geneva wrote. "Making them feel bad does not make you prettier or COOLER; it is a reflection of how bad you feel about yourself."

She added, "I wish you happiness and enlightenment in life. Take care, you and the two others who liked your comment, which probably was made by your as well."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Apart from sharing the screenshot, Geneva posted a comment on the photo where she clarified that she doesn't do this to shame others. She wrote, "I do this so that they can stop doing this to other people on the internet. When you expose yourselves in a hateful manner, you are only hurting yourselves."

Continue reading below ↓

"Be loving and kind, para ang balik sa inyo maganda rin," Geneva added. "Walang weight yung opinion mo sa akin kasi that's old news. You will continue to dig holes with what you're doing."

MORE ON GENEVA:

Geneva Cruz Tells Women They Can Wear A Bikini Despite Of Their Age Or Body Type

LOOK: Geneva Cruz Is Now An Official Philippine Air Force Reservist

Swimsuit OOTDs Of Alice Dixson, Geneva Cruz, And Other Celeb Moms That Prove 40 Is The New Sexy