Geoff Eigenmann marries singer Maya Flores

Geoff Eigenmann recently tied the knot with his girlfriend, singer Maya Flores, also known as Angeli Mae Flores.

The actor took to IG to share photos from their wedding day, which was on a special day, February 22, 2022! The couple tied the knot with an intimate Christian ceremony, officiated by actor and now pastor Bodie Cruz, the son of Tirso Cruz III.

"Mr. & Mrs. Eigenmann," Geoff wrote in his post. "2.22.22. 2,212 days (six years plus 22 days) and three kids later. Finally sealed the deal."

Geoff and Maya started dating in 2016 and have three kids together: Arabella, Angus, and Pepper.

Geoff proposed to Maya in April 2019, making the announcement on IG.

"From my girlfriend, to now my fiancé, a new chapter begins," he said in his post.

Celebrity friends such as Iya Villania and John Prats shared their congratulatory messages in the comments.

Congrats, Geoff and Maya!

