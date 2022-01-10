This Is What Gerald Anderson Gave Julia Barretto For Christmas

Christmas is the season of giving and Gerald Anderson certainly spared *no expense* on his gift for girlfriend Julia Barretto.

Gerald spent Christmas eve with Julia's family as shown in a recent Youtube vlog uploaded by Julia's mom, Marjorie.

Gerald's gift for his girlfriend? A luxury watch.

"This is my first Rolex," a visibly shocked Julia said before giving Gerald a warm hug.

Gerald also shared the funny story behind buying the gift, saying, "Binibili ko iyan tapos tumatawag siya sa akin. Sabi ko, sandali!"



The couple also gave very thoughtful gifts to the rest of the Barretto family, including a sentimental painting for Julia's sister Dani and a huge Hello Kitty plushie for nine-year-old Erich.

This is not the first time Gerald spent time with the family. He joined them for a quick trip to Baguio in July 2021.

Julia and Gerald admitted their relationship in March 2021. They were co-stars in the 2019 romance film Between Maybes.



