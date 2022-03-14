Close
Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

(G)I-DLE Returns As A 5-Member Group With 'Tomboy'

It's bittersweet for Neverlands.
by Bea Devesa | Just now
(G)I-DLE Returns As A 5-Member Group With 'Tomboy'
PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL_G_I_DLE
Featured

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE just made their comeback after over a year with their very first full-length album I Never Die

The music video for the album's title track "Tomboy" was released on March 14, Monday. The pop rock song was co-written and produced by the group's leader Soyeon

Known for being self-producing idols, other (G)I-DLE members contributed to the creation of some b-side tracks. Yuqi co-wrote "Polaroid" and "Liar" while Minnie worked on "Already" and "Escape."

This album marks their first comeback as a five-member group since Soojin's departure in August 2021. 

ICYDK, Soojin halted all activities with (G)I-DLE and eventually left the group after bullying allegations surfaced online. On March 5, 2022, Cube Entertainment announced that their exclusive contract with Soojin has been terminated. 

"For a long time, our company and Soojin tried to uncover the truth about the controversy through a police investigation but the police found that the accusers were not guilty of defamation," the agency said in a statement. 

Continue reading below ↓

The remaining members have focused on individual projects last year, with Soyeon releasing her first solo album Windy, Miyeon and Minnie making their debuts as actresses, and Yuqi appearing as a guest in several Chinese variety programs. 

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Read more stories about