(G)I-DLE Returns As A 5-Member Group With 'Tomboy'

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE just made their comeback after over a year with their very first full-length album I Never Die.

The music video for the album's title track "Tomboy" was released on March 14, Monday. The pop rock song was co-written and produced by the group's leader Soyeon.

Known for being self-producing idols, other (G)I-DLE members contributed to the creation of some b-side tracks. Yuqi co-wrote "Polaroid" and "Liar" while Minnie worked on "Already" and "Escape."

This album marks their first comeback as a five-member group since Soojin's departure in August 2021.

ICYDK, Soojin halted all activities with (G)I-DLE and eventually left the group after bullying allegations surfaced online. On March 5, 2022, Cube Entertainment announced that their exclusive contract with Soojin has been terminated.

"For a long time, our company and Soojin tried to uncover the truth about the controversy through a police investigation but the police found that the accusers were not guilty of defamation," the agency said in a statement.

The remaining members have focused on individual projects last year, with Soyeon releasing her first solo album Windy, Miyeon and Minnie making their debuts as actresses, and Yuqi appearing as a guest in several Chinese variety programs.