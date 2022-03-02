Eek! (G)I-DLE's Jeon Soyeon Apologizes Over Similarity Of Composed Song 'Sun' and ATEEZ's 'Wave'

(G)I-DLE's Jeon Soyeon is speaking up about her alleged plagiarism of an ATEEZ song.

ICYDK, Soyeon was a mentor in the recently concluded idol survival show My Teenage Girl. On the show's final episode, seven of the 14 finalists performed the song "Sun" which Soyeon composed for the show. Viewers soon noticed the similarity of the song's chorus to ATEEZ's 2019 release "Wave."

Edenary, the production team behind most of ATEEZ's music, was listed in the credits section of "Sun."

Soon after the song's release, ATEEZ's company KQ Entertainment addressed the controversy, saying, "The agency reviewed the information and found that in the credits of the song “Sun", the agency’s producing team, Edenary, was listed there. We would like to state clearly here that there was no prior discussion about this with Edenary or with us, the agency. With the goal of respecting the inherent work of creators, we ask people to refrain from reckless speculation and stop false reports in their tracks."

Cube Entertainment, released an apology statement in behalf of the Soyeon, which read, "After the finale aired, we monitored the situation and recognized the similarity of part of the melody to another song. Jeon Soyeon spoke directly to the producer of that song about the situation and apologized to them."

"In that process, we judged that since we had acknowledged the similarity, we had to give credit to the original producers. One hour before it was set to be released, the producer’s agency told us that they opposed this but since the request to the production company had already been made, the song was released as it was without the agency’s opposition being reflected," they added.

As of writing, Edenary has been removed from the song's credits section.