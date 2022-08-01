All The K-pop Girl Groups Making A Comeback This August

August is shaping up to be the month of K-pop girl group releases. Some of the most well-loved girl groups are gearing up for their highly-anticipated comebacks this month and we're so excited!

Here's a list of all the K-pop girl groups confirmed to be making a comeback this August:

Girls' Generation

The *OG* girl group Girls' Generation is set to make their industry return as a full group with their seventh studio album Forever 1. The highly-anticipated comeback album and the music video for its lead single are scheduled to be released on August 5 to mark the group's 15th debut anniversary.

The title track "FOREVER1" is said to be about the promise of lasting eternal love and produced by SM Entertainment songwriter-producer Kenzie. It was also announced that several Girls' Generation members participated in writing the b-side tracks, "Seventeen" and "Villain."

BLACKPINK

The long wait is over for BLINKs! On August 1, BLACKPINK released a trailer to announce their comeback plans and upcoming world tour. The quartet will be dropping a pre-release single this August, followed by the release of their new album Born Pink in September. The popular girl group will then begin their highly-anticipated world tour in October. YG Entertainment released a statement last month, saying, "The members are currently in the midst of filming a music video. The highest production cost ever was invested."

ICYDK, this will be BLACKPINK's first allbum release since their hit 2020 album The Album and the title track "Lovesick Girls."

TWICE

Following the members' recent contract renewals with JYP Entertainment, the agency announced that TWICE will be dropping their 11th mini album BETWEEN 1&2 with the lead track "Talk That Talk." Album release is scheduled on August 26, Friday.

IVE

Fourth generation K-pop girl group IVE will also be making this comeback this month. On July 31, the group released a cinematic concept film titled "I'VE SUMMER FILM" ahead of the release of their third album After Like on August 22.