Girls' Generation Is Back With 'FOREVER 1' And We're Crying

The *OG* K-pop girl group is back!
On August 5, Girls' Generation made their comeback with the full-length album Forever 1 along with the music video for the lead track of the same name.
Girls' Generation's agency, SM Entertainment, said that "FOREVER 1" is a pop dance song that gives off festival ~vibes~. They shared, "Girls' Generation's unique vocals gives an exciting atmosphere as if you are at a festival and it is a precious song that gives strength to the lyrics meant for expressing eternal love for people."
The music video has already surpassed two million views on YouTube.
The album has a total of 10 tracks and is the first full-length album the group has released in five years since Holiday Night in 2017.
Members Tiffany and Sooyoung participated in writing lyrics for the b-side tracks "Seventeen" and "Villain."
ICYDK, the album's digital release date also coincides with the group's 15th debut anniversary.
Girls' Generation debuted in 2007 with the album Girls' Generation and the single "Into The New World." Originally a nine-member group, Jessica Jung left Girls' Generation in 2014. They are best known for their hit songs "Gee", "Genie", "I Got A Boy", and many more. Their popularity has even earned them the title of "Nation's Girl Group,"
Watch the music video here: