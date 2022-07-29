Girls' Generation Drops ~Gorgeous~ Teaser Photos Ahead Of Long-Awaited Comeback

Our main girls are back and they are as ~gorgeous~ as ever!

From July 27 to 29, Girls' Generation rolled out individual teaser photos for their much-awaited comeback album FOREVER 1.

The photos featured the members catching a taxi ride as they set out for a trip, giving us "Mr. Taxi" *vibes*, the group's first original Japanese song released in 2011.

More teaser images with the concept Cosmic Festa are scheduled to be released from July 31 to August 3.

The legendary K-pop girl group will drop the digital album and music video for the lead single on August 5, which is exactly 15 years since they first performed their debut single "Into The New World."

The title track "FOREVER1" is said to be about the promise of lasting eternal love and produced by SM Entertainment songwriter-producer Kenzie.

"Girls’ Generation's 7th full-length album FOREVER 1 tracks will be released on August 5 to mark their debut anniversary, followed by an event to celebrate their 15th anniversary with the fans," the group announced on Twitter.

ICYDK, this is their first full-group album release since Holiday Night in 2017.

Taeyeon

Sunny

Tiffany

Hyoyeon

Yuri

Sooyoung

Yoona

Seohyun