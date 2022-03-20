Couple Goals! Glaiza De Castro And Hubby David Rainey Complete The Spartan Race Together

Glaiza De Castro and her husband David Rainey got the opportunity to participate in the Spartan Race this weekend!

On Instagram, Glaiza revealed that while she wasn’t too confident in joining the race, she thought it would be nice to join so that David could also see Baguio for the first time.

According to the actress, the couple did a 10-kilometer trail run. Sharing her thoughts, Glaiza wrote, "Honestly, it felt more like a trek to me as there were so many uphills. I gave my all on the first and after reaching the top, I suddenly felt faint (this happens to me when I haven’t been working out.)"

Glaiza shared that the trail run had more uphills and for motivation, she started singing Miley Cyrus' "The Climb."

"I saw some runners also struggling but enjoying and taking their time. So I did the same," Glaiza continued. "It's amazing how nature can give us comfort in times of hardship if you can just stop for a while and breathe it all in."

Glaiza said that she felt emotional when she reached the finish line and thanked David for motivating and guiding her as he helped her keep up with the pace. (Aww!)

Just last month, Glaiza and David tied the knot in a dreamy oceanside wedding in Ireland. The intimate affair was attended by the couple’s closest loved ones and the happy couple also received a traditional "Celtic blessing" as part of the wedding ceremony.