GOT7's BamBam Just *Hung Out* With Liza Soberano And James Reid

We can't get over all this idol interaction!
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 7 hours ago
GOT7's Bambam hangs out with Liza Soberano and James Reid
PHOTO: Twitter/BamBam
We've been loving how Liza Soberano and James Reid have been casually rubbing elbows and bonding with K-pop idols, and the two celebs just hung out with GOT7's BamBam. OMG!

The Thai artist actually posted a photo with Liza and James getting ready to enjoy a meal together.

"Manila," BamBam wrote in his tweet.

GOT7's Bambam hangs out with Liza Soberano and James Reid
Twitter/BamBam
Naturally, Pinoy fans went crazy. One netizen asked BamBam, "Wow, what did you eat with James and Liza? I hope you are having fun."

BamBam replied, "Sisik? Am I saying it right?" OMG! We love the spelling error, though. Cute.

GOT7's BamBam confirms he ate sisig with Liza Soberano and James Reid
Twitter/BamBam

BamBam has been in Manila for a few days now. Coincidentally, he and Sandara Park happened to have a super relatable Twitter convo about Pinoy food on July 27, and Dara recommended tocilog. At that time, BamBam had already sampled bangus, based on a photo he shared. Hope he liked sisig and lechon, too! Yum.

GOT7's BamBam tries bangus in the Philippines
Twitter/BamBam
Sandara Park recommends tocilog to GOT7's BamBam
Twitter/BamBam
Earlier this week, he had a fan event in Cebu, and tonight, he has a fan sign event in Manila. On July 29, he has a concert with GOT7's Jackson Wang and K-pop boy band TREASURE. WOW.

