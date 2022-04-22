BRB, Screaming: GOT7 Is Reportedly Making A Comeback In May

Heads up, IGOT7s!

GOT7 is reportedly gearing up for their long-awaited comeback and we're honestly crying! According to an exclusive report by Korean news outlet JoyNews24, the preparation for GOT7's full group comeback is in its "final stages."

"GOT7 recently confirmed their comeback as a full group in May and it's in the final stages of preparation. It was also reported that the song is almost finished."

Hours after the report was published, GOT7's Thai member BamBam tweeted the number seven, much to the delight of fans.

Continue reading below ↓

Fellow member Mark also took to Twitter to *share* the good news and tweeted a green heart emoji, referring to GOT7's official fandom color.

This will be the K-pop boy group's newest music offering since "Encore", their digital single released in 2021. It will also be GOT7's first official comeback after leaving JYP Entertainment that same year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea, Mark teased fans about the group's upcoming activities, saying, "The members gathered with great difficulty. I think we’re really doing this while thinking about our fans. We’re preparing for activities with the group’s style prioritized over our own respective styles. I can’t wait to perform in front of our fans."