You Guys, GOT7's JAY B Is Bringing His 'Tape: Press Pause’ Tour To Manila This October

The long wait is over, Filipino Ahgases!

GOT7's JAY B is coming to Manila for his first ever solo world tour.

On September 2, JAY B's agency, CDNZA Records, announced the dates and cities for the Asian leg of his Tape: Press Pause 2022 World Tour.

Manila will be JAY B's first stop, performing at the Araneta Coliseum on October 1, Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

"It’s time to Switch It Up! We know you’ve been waiting for this, Ahgases! Ticketing starts on September 17, 12PM via TicketNet outlets and website," concert organizer PULP Live World shared on Twitter.

JAY B debuted in 2012 as a member of the duo JJ Project alongside Park Jinyoung. They re-debuted in the K-pop boy group GOT7 in 2014 and are best known for their hit songs "Just Right", "Hard Carry", and "Lullaby", to name a few.

JAY B last met Filipino Ahgases in 2019 during the Manila leg of GOT7's Keep Spinning world tour. Following the group's departure from JYP Entertainment in 2021, he signed an exclusive contract with H1GHR Music and made his debut as a soloist with the single "Switch It Up."

Continue reading below ↓

Now under the label CDNZA Records, JAY B is set to drop his second mini album Be Yourself on September 21, Wednesday.