GOT7's BamBam Releases 1st Ever Korean OST For 'Business Proposal'

Heads up, IGOT7s!

GOT7's BamBam just lent his voice to the official soundtrack of the popular Netflix drama Business Proposal.

The song "Melting" is his *first ever* OST for a Korean drama. He previously released the track "I'm Not A Con-Heartist" for the 2020 Thai film Con-Heartist.

On March 21, Monday, Bambam also dropped a special live performance of "Melting."

Other K-pop artists who have lent their voices to the drama include MeloMance, Victon, Weekly, and Secret Number.

Viewers of the K-drama might have already heard Bambam's voice in episode eight during the kiliig amusement park date of Kang Tae Mu (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong). (Fun fact: Hyo Seop used to be a K-pop trainee and was even supposed to be debut with Bambam as a GOT7 member!)

GOT7 left JYP Entertainment in 2021 and since then, Bambam has focused on his solo career. He released his second album B in January 2022, which includes a collaboration pre-release track with Red Velvet's Seulgi titled "Who Are You" and the title song "Slow Mo" co-written by American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$.

