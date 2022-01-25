Aww, Hale’s Champ Lui Pio And Claire Nery Just Got Married!

ICYMI, Hale frontman Champ Lui Pio just tied the knot with his non-showbiz partner, Claire Nery! The couple shared a series of stunning photos taken during their intimate church wedding ceremony, which took place at the St. James the Great Parish in Alabang on Monday, January 24.

The newlyweds also posed for photos with their loved ones, including their son Caden, born on October 2019.

Recommended Videos

Earlier this month, the couple shared several dreamy snaps from their pre-nuptial photoshoot, taken by Nice Print Photo.

Congratulations, Champ and Claire!