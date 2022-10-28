OMG, Han So Hee Was Just Spotted Working At A Sake Bar

Han So Hee suprised fans by appearing at a sake bar as a part-timer!

On October 27, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her working as a cashier at a sake bar located in Wonju city, Gangwon province, in South Korea.

"End of my part-time shift," she captioned the photo.

In another photo, So Hee can be seen bowing while receiving her pay for a day's work as a part-timer.

It turns out, the sake bar is owned by So Hee's friend! He shared a photo of So Hee and the rest of the workers of Robatayaki Kaido on Instagram.

"Team Kaido's one-day part-timer. You worked hard, my friend," the caption read.

Han So Hee made her acting debut in 2017 and quickly rose to fame after appearing in the dramas The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and My Name.

More recently, So Hee appeared alongside Cha Eun Woo and Lee Soo Hyuk in a series of dramatized trailers for the Kakao webtoon The Villainess Is A Marionette. The actress is also slated to play the role of the female lead in the Netflix horror period drama Gyeongseong Creature, along with co-stars Park Seo Joon and Wi Ha Joon.

