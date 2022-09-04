Hayden Kho Recalls His Funny *Almost* Date Out With Vicki Belo As They Mark Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

Hayden Kho had the funniest memory as he and Vicki Belo marked their fifth wedding anniversary.

In a social media upload, the doctor recalled how he once *almost* went on a date out with Vicki.

"Me: 'Pingpong, can we go out tonight, just you and me?'

Vicki: 'Yey, I was waiting for you to ask me!'

Me: 'What would you like to do?'

Vicki: 'I’m tinatamad, e. Can we stay home na lang? But buti you asked!”

Me: [expressionless face emoji]'"

LOL. Hayden went on to share a short but sweet message for Vicki.

"Happy anniversary, @victoria_belo. I love doing life with you!"

Vicki, meanwhile, also wrote a touching anniversary greeting for Hayden on Instagram.

"Happy 5th wedding anniversary my beloved husband. Then , I whispered a prayer that our marriage would be a most loving, joyful, and meaningful one. Today is proof that God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purposes."

Aww. Happy wedding anniversary, Vicki and Hayden!

