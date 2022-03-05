Heart Evangelista Meets Up With Anna Wintour In Paris

Heart Evangelista is back in France for Paris Fashion Week, and we're loving her updates.

Recently, the star met up with no less but Vogue's Anna Wintour. The fashion magazine hosted a breakfast with icons part of Vogue100—a curated list of influencers and creative voices. According to its website, Vogue100 "encompasses actors, artists, musicians, athletes, stylists, activists, chefs, choreographers, videographers, beauty fanatics, glamour girls, and wonderful weirdos of every stripe." Also present at the event was British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

"Breakfast in Paris with Anna and @edward_enninful," wrote Heart in a post, which featured photos of her with Anna and Edward at the event. "Thank you for hosting, @voguemagazine. It was indeed a wonderful way to start my day!"

"Lovely breakfast with Anna and the Vogue family," Heart added in an IG Story.

Heart was first selected to be a part of Vogue100 in 2019. In her announcement post at the time on IG, Heart wrote, "This is such an honor, especially to be alongside other amazing individuals from all around the globe!"