Heart Evangelista Claps Back At Netizen Who Said Her Photos Are 'Scripted'

One should know by now that Heart Evangelista is not one to back down when it comes to her critics—be it a body-shaming comment on her armpits or a question on why she still doesn’t have kids. “2022 made Heart palaban,” she says on TikTok, and rightfully so. She definitely knows how to put bashers in their respective places!

Most recently, another Instagram commenter took to the comments section to attack the actress on social media. The said post features Heart's laughing selfies with husband Chiz Escudero, and the netizen wrote: “Kung may makita akong picture ni Heart na hindi scripted, tatakbo ako ng hubad sa buong barangay.”

The Heart we knew could’ve possibly ignored the hater, but she decided to give a cheeky reply: “Run and never come back, darling. Life is gooooood plus the coffee I’m drinking is awesome. Sorry you can’t accept that I have a happy life but then again not my problem.”

With several endorsements, a successful TV show, a newly-launched beauty company, and a happy marriage with Chiz, Heart has every reason to be unapologetically proud of the *highlight reels* she shares on social media. And she’s not letting anyone make her feel bad about it. In a Tiktok, she shared, “I guess every year we get older, we realize our self-worth. Before, I allowed people to step on me and bully me. Well, not anymore. Because I know what I went through, I know my worth, I know what’s in my heart.”

You do you, Heart!

