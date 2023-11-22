Heart Evangelista Bids Goodbye To Her Beloved Fur Baby Yogi: 'One of the best dogs anyone could have'

Fur babies always make us feel their loyalty and their love. That has long been the case for Heart Evangelista, who is known to be a committed fur mom to her many pets at home. But on November 21, 2023, Heart shared the sad news about the passing of one of her dogs, Yogi.

In a photo where Heart was seen holding Yogi's hand, the celebrity wrote, "I'll miss you my Yogi bear." Heart then posted several throwback photos of Yogi throughout the years. ICYDK, Heart is extremely fond of animals: as of 2021, cares for five dogs at home—namely Panda, Casper, Khaleesi, Chico, and Yogi.

Heart and Yogi have been together as early as 2012. She once said in an interview that she feels unconditional love from Yogi and that has always given her strength. "I have a German Shepherd named Yogi who lives with me in the condo. I have taught Yogi many things. I make time for him and he loves me back, unconditionally," Heart stated.

Heart described Yogi as "one of the best dogs anyone could have." A lot of people may know Panda, as she's always with Heart during some of her shoots and travels. But for avid fans, Yogi was known to be the sweetest and the kindest among Heart's fur babies.

The fashionista admitted that she loves spoiling her pets. With her busy and fast-paced schedule, her fur babies give her a breath of fresh air. "It's nice that I have my fur buddies to keep me company... especially since my husband's always away for work," Heart said in a 2021 interview.

Also, Heart shared that aside from letting her dogs sleep beside her, she would even cook meals especially for her pets, just to give them the comfort they deserve. "I show my love for them by making sure that they’re healthy by giving them the right dog food or I even have their food cooked with boiled carrots and other really healthy food because I want them to have long lives with me," Heart expressed.

Our sincerest condolences, Heart. Fly high, Yogi!

