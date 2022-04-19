Heart Evangelista Had The Best Response To A Netizen Who Offered Her *Unsolicited* Pregnancy Advice

Heart Evangelista may share a lot of her life on the internet, but she has made it very clear that she does *not* accept unsolicited advice from netizens.

The 37-year-old multi-hyphenate recently posted a stunning picture of herself in a white bikini, and netizens flooded the comment section praising her well-maintained physique.

One person also praised her but then proceeded to give *unsolicited* advice regarding pregnancy. "Ganda naman. Sana mag pa IVF ka na or surrogate para may pretty little Heart or adorable little Chez," the netizen wrote.

This is not the first time Heart has received comments like this, however, she decided to maintain her composure and respond with: "Thank you but don't make me manduhan please."

Several netizens replied in Heart's defense. One of them wrote, "Wag naman pangunahan ang may katawan! Desisyon nila yan at wala tayong pake kung paano at kelan sila gagawa ng anak. God bless y'all."

This is not the first time Heart ~clapped back~ at inappropriate comments. Earlier this year, a netizen commented on her TikTok video: "Ba't di kayo magkaanak?" She put the netizen in their place by responding, "Ayoko, eh. Didn't anyone teach you manners? I mean, you know what... if I am not sad about it, why are you even?"

She added: "Chill. Not your uterus."

In 2018, Heart revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.