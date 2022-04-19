Heart Evangelista Says Chiz Escudero Is ~*Supportive*~ Of Her Sexy Bikini Photos

If there’s one person who knows how to style a bikini, it’s definitely Heart Evangelista. The fashion influencer and actress is known for her luxurious wardrobe, so it's no surprise that she's also a pro on how to rock a swimsuit—she manages to look incredible all the time!

Case in point: Her recent post clad in an ivory two-piece number by fashion designer Cheetah Rivera left us seriously in awe.

ICYMI, she’s recently been setting Instagram on fire with her neutral-colored swimsuit looks. She turns to a combination of healthy eating habits and exercise to keep her figure in check, and her hard work is evident in her beach OOTDs.

Even her husband Chiz Escudero agrees, according to Heart herself who responded to a netizen's question. The user asked her, “Tinago mo ba to kay Chiz? Haha!”

Calm and collected, she replied, “Not at all. He is so so supportive!” Aww!

We totally love the dynamic between the couple, who only has love and support to give to each other! We can still remember Chiz's super romantic post last month, a beautiful message for his ladylove. "Miss kita lalo na't nasa Paris Fashion Week ka. Alam ko kung gaano kahalaga ito sa iyo at gusto kong malaman mo na nandito ako para sa'yo. Susuportahan kita mula dito," he wrote.

