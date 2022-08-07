Herlene Budol Reveals The *Real* Reason Why She Joined Binibining Pilipinas

Things are looking rosy for Herlene Budol and 2022 isn't even over yet! The former Wowowin host and comedienne, also known as "Hipon Girl" to her fans, recently broke down in tears when she vlogged about why she joined Bininbining Pilipinas.

In a vlog uploaded on August 4, Herlene shared that it was her manager, Wilbert Tolentino, who saw her true potential as a beauty queen. Herlene, who won first place in the recently-concluded Binibining Pilipinas pageant, said that she originally didn't want to join the competition. "Sinabi ko noong una ayoko kasi ayoko talaga kasi parang kabaliktaran siya ng buhay ko," Herlene said. "Hindi ako sobrang pa-girl, hindi ako demure. Hindi ako proper. Basta, hindi ako 'yun."

Herlene recounted that Wilbert *offered* to buy her a house if she joins Binibining Pilipinas. "Sino ba yung tangang hindi papayag doon?," Herlene asked. "Praktikal lang tayo. 'Di naman kami mayaman ng pamilya ko. Wala kaming kisame, mainit yung bahay namin. Magulo yung bahay namin. Isa 'yun sa mga pangarap ko na magkaroon kami ng bahay."

"Kahit anong trabaho ko, kahit sampung taon pa ako magtrabaho, makakabili ako ng bahay pero matagal na panahon," Herlene continued. "Iniisip ko yung Lolo't Lola ko na 84 years old na, 81. Hindi na mahaba yung buhay nila. Gusto ko maranasan nila na tumira sa maayos."

In tears, Herlene added, "Pero hindi na naabutan ni Nanay, wala na siya. Pero etong araw na ito, ito yung araw na bibilhin ni Sir Wilbert yung bahay."

Herlene shared that on the day that Wilbert bought the house, the comedienne-turned-beauty queen had an auspicious dream about her late grandmother who was just smiling while she was doing a vlog.

Herlene also shared what it’s like living alone, renting out her own apartment and missing her family. She admitted to feeling homesick. "Araw-araw, nalilibang ako pero oras na wala akong kasama, nalulungkot ako. Akala ng mga tao masiyahin ako pero hindi ako masaya. Hindi ako masaya pag mag-isa lang ako," she said. "Napakahirap mag-pretend nang maging masaya kahit hindi ka naman talaga masaya. Ang hirap rumampa kapag may pinagdadaanan ka."

Herlene eventually picked herself up and the video cuts to scenes where Wilbert bought the house and had Herlene sign the land title. Herlene and her family then make a trip to visit their new house in Angono, Rizal together with Wilbert. While talking to Herlene's grandfather, Wilbert said, "Talagang bago ko siya hinikayat sumali sa Binibining Pilipinas, talagang 'yan ang arrangement namin, bibilhan ko siya ng bahay. Manalo ka o matalo, ang importante, may bahay kayo."

Watch the full vlog here:

