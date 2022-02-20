Hidilyn Diaz Cosplays 'Encanto' Character Luisa Madrigal On Her 31st Birthday

Hidilyn Diaz turned 31 on February 20 and to celebrate, the Olympic gold medalist cosplayed as Encanto character Luisa Madrigal!

On Instagram, Hidilyn wrote, "I want my 31st birthday to be extra special, I had been celebrating my birthday outside the country since 2019, it's my first time again to celebrate my birthday with friends, family, and fans."

She added, "To make it extra special, I had a photoshoot taken by @imjulius, cosplay Luisa Madrigal of Encanto (pero parang si Isabel ako dito), and a special dress made by @trudelizares."

The weightlifter shared that the dress she’s wearing is made of 100% sustainable organic pure silk cocoon which was hand-dyed by locals in the Visayas.

Before ending her post, Hidilyn wrote, "Life is beautiful, keep smiling, and inspiring. Thank God for everything."

Hidilyn, who won gold at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, is gunning for a spot to compete in the next Southeast Asian Games to be held in Vietnam in May 2022. In October last year, Hidilyn announced her engagement to her boyfriend and coach Julius Naranjo and he proposed to her with a very unique weightlifting-inspired engagement ring.