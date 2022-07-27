Hidilyn Diaz Is Amused By Netizens’ Earth-Shaking Theory About Her Honeymoon

Filipinos couldn't help but find humor in anything. After the recent 7.3 magnitude earthquake, netizens seem to have a theory that it had something to do with Hidilyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo's honeymoon.

Hidilyn and Julius tied the knot yesterday, July 26, 2022 at St. Ignatius Church in Baguio. The newlyweds are spending their honeymoon in a hotel in Baguio, which is near the epicenter of the quake, Abra.

Continue reading below ↓

Netizens began to share their "theories" on why there was a strong quake: Apparently, they think the weightlifting queen Hidilyn and Julius had something to do with it! Here are some of the funny posts:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Hidilyn was super cool about it! She even reposted an IG Story of a friend "accusing" them of the earth-shaking moment.

We stan a chill queen! Enjoy your honeymoon, newlyweds!

READ MORE ABOUT HIDILYN

Julius Naranjo Offered To Sign A Prenuptial Agreement Before Tying The Knot With Hidilyn Diaz

Continue reading below ↓

Hidilyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo's Dreamy Prenup Photos Are Giving Us *Fairy Tale* Feels

10 *Essential* Facts About Olympic Gold Medalist Hidilyn Diaz