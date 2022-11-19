Close
Oh No! Park Min Young's Label, Hook Entertainment, Is Being Investigated For Alleged Embezzlement

The company's building was searched and seized by the police.
by Bea Devesa | 3 hours ago
Park Min Young's Agency, Hook Entertainment, Is Being Investigated For Embezzlement
Hook Entertainment is being investigated for suspicion of embezzlement by some executives, including the CEO.

On November 10, the company's building was searched and seized by the Severe Crime Investigation Division of the National Police Agency.

SBS News reported that the police investigation of the company might be related to businessman Kang Jong Hyun, the ex-boyfriend of Hook's artist, Park Min Young. Kang Jong Hyun was reportedly sentenced to prison in 2013-2014 due to defrauding millions from several companies.

Aside from the actress, Hook Entertainment is also home to actors Lee Seung Gi, Lee Seo Jin, and Youn Yuh Jung

On November 18, Lee Seung Gi reportedly requested Hook to disclose details of his earnings in light of the investigation. Hook released a statement confirming the request, saying, "Hook Entertainment has received a certification of contents from Lee Seung Gi and is reviewing related data and preparing a response accordingly."

They added, "We apologize for not being able to express our position on a series of cases related to Hook Entertainment that have been reported in the media. It's a difficult situation to talk about."

